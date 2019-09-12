Trains of first speed railway on Hainan get bright coloring

HAIKOU, September 12. /TASS/. The trains of Hainan's first speed railway in the city of Haikou get bright tropical coloring, www.hinews.cn reported.

The first high-speed railway line began operating in the city of Haikou, the administrative center of the Chinese southern island province of Hainan, in July. The length of the line connecting the center with the suburbs of Haikou stretches for 38 km. Trains run on it every 15 minutes from 06:30 to 23:00 (local time). Each of seven trains has its own coloring. The carriages demonstate the drawings of tropical fruit and flowers, styled scenery with blue water and thick rainforests.

A high-speed commuter train can carry 756 passengers and consists of four carriages. The trains makes six along the route which runs through two tailway stations, as well as at Meilan International Airport.

According to the State Railways Corporation of China, by the end of 2018, their total length was about 29,000 kilometers. According to the forecasts, by 2025 the number will reach 38,000 km.

By 2025, the total length of railways in China should reach 175,000 km. At the end of 2017, the figures stood at 127,000 km.