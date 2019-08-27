Gas will start running to Turkey via TurkStream by yearend, says Putin

ZHUKOVSKY /Moscow Region/, August 27. /TASS/. The Russian gas will start running to Turkey via the TurkStream by the end of this year, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
"The TurkStream construction is on schedule. We assume that the Russian gas will start running to Turkish consumers as early as at the end of this year, while transit supplies to Europe via the Turkish territory will start after the second line extends the capacity of TurkStream," Putin told a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday.