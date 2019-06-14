Putin calls for partnership free of political, economic selfishness in Eurasia

BISHKEK, June 14. /TASS/. Eurasian countries need to build mutually beneficial partnership free of political and economic selfishness, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, addressing a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Kyrgyzstan’s capital of Bishkek on Thursday.

"We believe that there is a good chance of pairing the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) with China’s One Belt One Road initiative, as well as of establishing a broad Eurasian partnership and building open, equal and creative cooperation in the region, based on international law and respect for each other’s legitimate interests, and free from political and economic selfishness," the Russian leader noted.