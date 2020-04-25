US ambassador to Russia honors anniversary of meeting on the Elbe

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. The encounter between Soviet and US soldiers on the Elbe River 75 years ago showed that Moscow and Washington can achieve great results through joint efforts, US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said on Saturday in a video address published on the US Embassy Twitter.

"Today, April the 25th, marks the 75th anniversary of the historic day when American and Soviet soldiers met at the town of Torgau on a bridge over the River Elbe," Sullivan reminded. "That historic meeting of American and Soviet forces is a symbol of what we can achieve when we work together for a common cause."

The diplomat noted that this anniversary is important to him personally, as his mother was a volunteer and his father served in the US Navy submarine service in the Pacific.

"In the coming months, as we recognize the historical events leading up to the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II on September 2, we should never forget how much we owe to those great veterans, both Russian and American. Their spirit and service are a potent reminder that the world is indeed safer and more stable when we reach across that bridge and work together."

American and Soviet troops met at the Elbe River in Germany on April 25, 1945. Bill Oxford, National Commander of the American Legion, an organization of US war veterans, said earlier that this meeting "was the final blow to the Nazi regime." "Seventy-five years ago this week, American and Soviet forces met at the Elbe River in Germany," TASS cited the press service of the biggest veteran organization in the US. "Elbe Day, April 25, 1945, was the final blow to the Nazi regime. After the meeting, the U.S, Soviet and British governments released statements reaffirming their determination to completely destroy the Third Reich government. We owe our freedom to the heroes of World War II," Bill Oxford emphasized.

John Raughter from The American Legion earlier told TASS that no national events were planned for Elbe Day amid the pandemic, but the veteran organization was planning to "significantly address the ending of World War II in all of The American Legion national media platforms". The events are scheduled up until December 31, 2021.