Reconstruction of Pogranichny crossing to boost Russia-China freight traffic, tourism

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The opening of the Pogranichny automobile border crossing in the Primorsky Region following its reconstruction will create potential for the further growth of freight transport and the development of tourism between Russia and China, the Russian cabinet of ministers reported.

"The opening of the upgraded border crossing unlocks potential for further growth in freight transport and the development of tourism between Russia and China," according to the report published on the cabinet’s Max channel.

The border crossing’s throughput capacity has increased from 144 to 1,300 vehicles per day, while the number of traffic lanes has risen from 8 to 22. Moreover, an intelligent border crossing concept has been implemented at the facility, with portal-based inspection systems and video analytics expected to reduce the time required to process trucks to 10 minutes.

In 2025, around 145,000 vehicles passed through the Pogranichny crossing, the cabinet said, adding that demand for this route continues to grow.