IRGC delivers retaliatory strike on key US infrastructure in Kuwait, Bahrain

TEHRAN, June 28. /TASS/. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, Iran’s elite military force) announced that Iran had delivered retaliatory strikes on US infrastructure sites in Kuwait and Bahrain in the wake of a US military operation.

"During a joint missile and drone operation carried out earlier today, the IRGC <…> destroyed eight key infrastructure sites belonging to child killers - the US forces - at the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait and on the US Navy's Fifth Fleet base in the port of Salman, Bahrain, using ballistic missiles and drones," IRGC said in a statement, quoted by the Tasnim news agency.

The IRGC warned that Tehran’s future response to potential US aggression will be even more decisive, adding that previously reached agreements may be completely revoked if the ceasefire is violated.