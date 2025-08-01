Roscosmos invites NASA to cooperate on projects outside scope of sanctions

CAPE CANAVERAL /Florida/, August 1. /TASS/. During discussions with the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Roscosmos has proposed expanding collaboration on projects that are not covered by sanctions, according to company CEO Dmitry Bakanov. Currently visiting the United States, Bakanov met with Acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy, following a recent meeting with the US Secretary of Transportation.

"Once again, we at Roscosmos recognize that while sanctions exert significant pressure, cooperation in crewed space missions has been exempt from these restrictions," Bakanov explained. "We are proposing to broaden this collaboration as much as possible within the framework of projects unaffected by sanctions."

He emphasized that this proposal was made in good faith, highlighting the importance of renewed dialogue. Notably, this marks the first meeting between the leaders of the Russian and US space agencies in eight years.