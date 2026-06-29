Qatari, Russian Defense Ministries agree to establish direct communication channel

DOHA, June 29. /TASS/. The Qatari Defense Ministry signed a memorandum of understanding with Russia to establish a direct communication channel for immediate notification in the event of a crisis, the emirate's military reported.

According to the ministry’s announcement, the document aims to "establish and operate a direct communication channel for immediate notification in the event of a crisis."

On the Qatari side, the memorandum was signed by Air Force Brigadier General Rashid Al·Hitmi, acting head of the Doha Joint Rescue Coordination Center (DJRCC). Vice Admiral Viktor Kalganov, deputy head of the National Defense Control Center, signed the document on behalf of the Russian Defense Ministry.

Earlier in June, Kalganov led a Russian delegation that familiarized itself with the work of the country’s General Directorate of Coasts and Borders Security. According to the Qatari Defense Ministry, the visit took place as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral security cooperation.