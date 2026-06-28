UK’s outgoing PM Starmer eyeing role of NATO secretary general — weekly

LONDON, June 28. /TASS/. Britain’s outgoing Prime Minister is said to be mulling the role of NATO secretary general, The Observer reported.

The British politician may be interested in the post of NATO chief in 2028 when the position is expected to become vacant. The alliance is currently headed by former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Starmer’s plans would need some sustained government backing, the weekly wrote. According to The Observer, Starmer’s supporters highlight how his G7 counterparts hold him in high regard, while his relations with Vladimir Zelensky are so close that they sometimes even "pocket dial" each other by accident.

On June 22, Starmer said he would resign as Labour leader and prime minister. On July 9, under the rules he established, new party leaders will be nominated. The winner, who will automatically become prime minister, must take office before the return of parliamentarians from their summer break on September 1. Currently, only former Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has officially announced his intention to run.