Iran proves it can control Hormuz Strait, former US lawmaker says

WASHINGTON, June 29. /TASS/. Iran has shown that it can open or shut the Strait of Hormuz whenever it wants, former US House of Representatives member Marjorie Taylor Greene (a Republican from the state of Georgia) told TASS in an interview.

According to her, the United States has failed to win the Iran war it launched jointly with Israel. And the results of the US-Israeli military operation against Iran have seriously impacted the US posture in the global arena, she argued. "[US President Donald] Trump has not won the Iran war, and Iran has proven one thing, and that is they control the Strait of Hormuz. And they can open it, and they can shut it whenever they want," Taylor Greene said.

"I think that has affected America's standing in the world, I think that unfortunately that has shown a weakness, and it was Trump that played those cards," she added.

Until recently, the former lawmaker was one of the key like-minded figures and allies of the current US leader, who also represents the US Republican Party. Taylor Greene is widely regarded as one of the leading figures in the MAGA movement. MAGA (Make America Great Again) was Trump’s main political slogan in the 2016 election and has since become firmly established in the US lexicon. However, several months ago, the US President severed ties with Taylor Greene due to her sharp criticism of Washington’s military interventions abroad and Israel’s operation in the Gaza Strip.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were also hit. Tehran decided to close the Strait of Hormuz to ships associated with the United States, Israel and countries that backed the aggression against Iran. The waterway accounts for approximately 25% of global oil sales and around 20% of LNG supplies.

Washington and Tehran recently signed a memorandum of understanding to immediately cease hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon. On June 21-22, the Swiss resort of Burgenstock hosted talks between the United States and Iran with mediation from Doha and Islamabad.