Drones that attacked Moscow assembled through cooperation of NATO countries — expert

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The drones used in the Ukrainian army’s massive series of attacks on the Moscow Region last week were assembled through the cooperation of NATO member states, Dmitry Kuzyakin, an unmanned aircraft expert and general designer at Russia’s Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions, told TASS.

"The drones involved in the recent attack on Moscow were assembled through the cooperation of NATO countries. Of the more than five hundred drones launched against us by the enemy on June 18, only a handful reached their targets. The remaining Ukrainian drones were shot down over the European part of Russia. Given the distributed nature of our air defense systems, the wreckage was scattered over a vast area, yet we are managing to reconstruct the profile and characteristics of the devices launched at the heart of our Motherland," he said.

The origins of the components and systems powering the examined drones have been identified, the expert added. "Of particular interest is the multi-channel navigation system. It turned out to be the TUALAJ 8300 GPS/GNSS Anti-Jam CRPA System, a Turkish-made unit that remained in near-perfect condition after being struck by an air-defense missile. Through this component, we were able to identify the manufacturer, which is headquartered in Ankara and has numerous representative offices worldwide. This company operates as a contractor on NATO defense contracts and provides everything necessary to manufacture long-range drones for strikes against Russia for the Ukrainian army," he said.

Earlier reports said that the largest drone attack on the Moscow Region in two years took place on June 18. According to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, more than 190 drones were shot down as they approached the city.