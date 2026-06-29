Temperature record broken in Hungary — weather service

BUDAPEST, June 29. /TASS/. A temperature record for June 28 has been set in Hungary, with temperature in Budapest rising to 40 degrees Celsius, Hungarian Meteorological Service HungaroMet said.

Regular weather observations in the country have been conducted since 1870, the weather service noted.

"Meteorologists' data: the highest temperature in the country is 40°C. The highest temperature in Budapest is 40°C. There is no precipitation in the country," the Hungarian government said on its website.

Previously, the highest temperature recorded on June 28 was 39.9 degrees Celsius in 1935. Prime Minister Peter Magyar warned that at the beginning of next week, the thermometer could rise to 42 degrees Celsius.