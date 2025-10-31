PATRIOT PARK, /Moscow Region/, October 31. /TASS/. Kalashnikov Concern has completed the integration of its KUB guided munitions with its own SKAT 350M reconnaissance drones, the concern's CEO, Alan Lushnikov, has told the media.

"We have integrated our excellent SKAT reconnaissance drone into one system with the loitering munition KUB. Now they can be used together," Lushnikov said.

The KUB guided munition, batch-produced by Kalashnikov, is engineered to target both individual and group threats, including lightly armored vehicles within enemy tactical depths. It is guided to its target via specified coordinates and is operational around the clock, capable of functioning effectively in winds up to 10 meters per second.

In the course of the special military operation, the KUBs have successfully struck a variety of targets, including personnel, dugouts, strongholds, lightly armored vehicles, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), self-propelled artillery, as well as dozens of armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles of Western origin, the concern reported.