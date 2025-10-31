PATRIOT PARK, /Moscow Region/, October 31. /TASS/. Kalashnikov Concern has announced that it has delivered KUB guided munitions to the Russian Defense Ministry ahead of schedule, according to CEO Alan Lushnikov.

"Kalashnikov Concern has completed its obligations to supply KUB loitering munitions to the Ministry of Defense in the special military operation zone efficiently and ahead of deadline," Lushnikov stated.

The KUB guided munition, batch-produced by Kalashnikov, is engineered to target both individual and group threats, including lightly armored vehicles within enemy tactical depths. It is guided to its target via specified coordinates and is operational around the clock, capable of functioning effectively in winds up to 10 meters per second.

In the course of the special military operation, the KUBs have successfully struck a variety of targets, including personnel, dugouts, strongholds, lightly armored vehicles, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), self-propelled artillery, as well as dozens of armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles of Western origin, the concern reported.