Burevestnik missile technology usable in economy, lunar program — Putin

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The nuclear technologies that Russia’s Burevestnik missile is based on can also be applied in economic activities and the country’s lunar program, President Vladimir Putin said.

"We will also be able to use it all for economic purposes, particularly to address power supplies issues in the Arctic, and we will also use it in our lunar program," the head of state noted during a visit to the Mandryka military hospital.

"In fact, the radiation-protected electronic equipment the Burevestnik missile utilizes, is already in use in space programs," Putin added.

According to the president, "this is a breakthrough not only in terms of increasing the country’s defense capability but also in terms of the future of science and the economy."