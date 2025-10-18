MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 230 servicemen in a single day as a result of actions by Russia’s West battlegroup, along with 38 drone control centers, three Starlink satellite communication terminals, and eight field ammunition depots, the battlegroup’s press center head Ivan Bigma reported.

"In the past 24 hours, enemy losses amounted to over 230 servicemen, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, 18 vehicles, seven mortars, and seven robotic systems. Ten electronic warfare stations, 38 drone control centers, three Starlink satellite communication terminals, and eight field ammunition depots were detected and destroyed," Bigma said.

In addition, air defense crews and mobile fire teams shot down a guided aerial bomb, 38 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, and 33 heavy quadcopters operated by Ukrainian forces.