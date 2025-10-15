Combat training remains prior area of Russia-Belarus cooperation — Russian defense chief

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Operational and combat training remains one of prior areas of cooperation between Russia and Belarus, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said.

"Operational and combat training remains one of prior areas of cooperation. The bilateral military cooperation plan for 2026 includes 164 events in various activity areas," he said at a joint board meeting of the Russian and Belarusian defense ministries.

More than half of them involve practical training of joint tasks, the minister added.