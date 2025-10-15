Russian Su-35S jets effectively hunt down enemy targets in Ukraine operation — Rostec

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russian Sukhoi Su-35S multirole fighter jets effectively hunt down enemy aerial and ground targets in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec reported on Wednesday.

"A broad arsenal that includes various types of missiles and rockets opens up opportunities for engaging aerial and ground targets at large and medium distances. The Su-35S effectively 'hunts down' enemy targets in the zone of the special military operation. The aircraft is in demand in the troops and we smoothly deliver these jets to our Aerospace Forces," the Rostec press office said in a statement.

The fighter’s advanced avionics, armament and exceptional maneuverability enable the Su-35 both to gain air superiority and provide cover for air groups and ground installations, it said.