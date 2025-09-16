Attack aircraft rocket mock enemy during Zapad 2025 drills — Russian military

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. During the joint strategic exercises Zapad 2025 the aerospace forces of the coalition group successfully targeted ground positions of the mock enemy with precise rocket strikes, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

As part of the exercise, crews of Mi-35M attack helicopters delivered strikes against simulated adversaries using unguided air-to-surface rockets, causing significant damage. These helicopters approached launch points at extremely low altitudes, engaging targets with aircraft cannons to destroy command posts and convoys.

To achieve fire superiority and neutralize critical enemy facilities and reserves, attack and operational-tactical aircraft employed a variety of weapons, including aviation bombs equipped with unified gliding and correction modules. The airstrikes involved aircraft such as Su-25 attack planes, Su-30SM multirole fighters, Su-35 fighters, and Su-34 frontline bomber aircraft, all utilizing specialized strike systems of operational-tactical aviation.

Multirole fighters conducted highly maneuverable air combat to secure the airspace, providing essential support to attack aircraft. The combat sorties were executed from altitudes ranging from 600 to 1,200 meters, with aircraft operating in pairs from military airfields in Belarus.

Using high-explosive fragmentation bombs, the air crews effectively targeted and destroyed key infrastructure of the simulated enemy, including command centers, air defense installations, and equipment depots. Upon completing their missions during the main phase of Zapad 2025, the aircraft returned safely to their bases.

The Zapad 2025 exercises, conducted by the Armed Forces of Russia and Belarus, commenced on September 12 and represent the final phase of this year's joint training. The exercises will include practical troop activities across training grounds in both countries, as well as operations in the Baltic and Barents Seas. Participants also include operational groups from military command bodies and contingents from the CSTO, SCO, and other partner nations, practicing coordinated actions as part of a coalition force.