MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russia’s heavy drone, dubbed Koshchei – a counterpart to Ukraine’s UAV Baba Yaga – has begun to be deployed in the special operations zone for bombing missions and cargo deliveries, according to Dominanta LLC (Tver), the developer told TASS.

"Our engineers have developed a hexacopter bomber – essentially a modern equivalent of Ukraine’s Baba Yaga. Technically, it is a completely different device," the company explained. The project was initiated at the request of volunteers from Tver. Koshchei is a retractable drone capable of carrying three to six charges and is already operational in the field. A batch has recently arrived in the Avdeyevka area, with servicemen providing positive feedback.

The drone’s payload capacity is up to 15 kg, making it suitable for delivering supplies to hard-to-reach areas where soldiers may be cut off from conventional supply routes. Looking ahead, Dominanta envisions using Koshchei as a "rescue vehicle" for the Emergencies Ministry.

With a range of up to 30 km, the drone’s operational distance can be extended when used in tandem with a communications repeater, the company added.