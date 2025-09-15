{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military drills

Russia’s Baltic Fleet practices repelling attacks by enemy uncrewed motorboats

More than 10 warships and attack motorboats and over 500 Baltic Fleet servicemen took part in the exercise

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The Baltic Fleet has held maneuvers to repel enemy uncrewed motorboat attacks as part of the Zapad 2025 exercise, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"As part of the Zapad 2025 joint strategic drills, the Baltic naval base held an exercise to practice repelling enemy uncrewed motorboat attacks involving the crews of warships, as well as patrol and anti-sabotage speedboats and the personnel of security and defense units of the Baltic Fleet," the ministry said.

After the commanders of warships and speedboats were given the operational task to repel a marine drone attack, radio-technical combat units simulated jamming enemy uncrewed motorboats, using electronic warfare.

More than 10 warships and attack motorboats and over 500 Baltic Fleet servicemen took part in the exercise.

Tags
Military drills
Russia's defense industry
Russia’s UAC delivers additional Su-34 fighter-bombers to Defense Ministry
"September has been a record month for the number of warplanes handed over by the UAC to the Russian Aerospace Forces," the state-owned corporation CEO Vadim Badekha noted
Read more
Russia will not allow fake agreements to be concluded on Ukraine, envoy says
Miroshnik considers it important for Russia, for the world community and for Ukraine itself to conclude agreements secured in a proper legal manner
Read more
Israel’s actions go beyond Palestine, pose regional threat — Turkish MFA
Hakan Fidan stressed that once Israeli expansionism is clearly defined, "Arab and Islamic countries must unite and find a solution to this new challenge"
Read more
German foreign minister calls for stronger NATO eastern flank after drone incidents
Johann Wadephul stressed the need to improve NATO’s border assets, particularly air defense
Read more
German politician questions Russia's involvement in incident with UAVs in Poland
Read more
EU foreign policy chief wants to defend European interests with carrot-and-stick approach
China, Russia, North Korea, and Belarus are changing the world order, Kaja Kallas said
Read more
Germany wins EuroBasket for first time since 1993
The team previously earned silver in 2005 and bronze in 2022
Read more
Putin congratulates Maia Sandu on winning Moldovan presidential election
Sandu won the election with 57.7% of the vote
Read more
Second string of Nord Stream 2 almost ready — German Economy Ministry
Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction activities can be completed in August, and the goal of the company is to launch the pipeline as early as this year
Read more
Russian fighters grinding elite units of Ukrainian army in Dobropolye area — DPR head
"The salient made by our units in the Dobropolye direction remains," Denis Pushilin said
Read more
Russia’s enemies 'probing vulnerabilities' ahead of parliamentary polls in 2026 — CEC
By attacking the CEC web resources Russia’s enemies are probing vulnerabilities to be targeted in 2026, Russian Central Election Commission Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said
Read more
Epidemiologist says plague in Mongolia poses no threat to Russia
According to Gennady Onishchenko, the disease is circulating among rodents, such as ground squirrels and tarbagan marmots
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup East destroys 11 Ukrainian drone control sites in past day
According to Battlegroup Spokesman Alexey Yakovlev, the Russian troops continued its advance deep into enemy defenses
Read more
Sixteen aftershocks strike Russia's Kamchatka over past day
Local settlements felt the tremors once
Read more
Poland not ready for consultations with Russia on drone incident — diplomat
"This looks like a provocation or a misunderstanding, which the Polish side is not willing to clarify," Mikhail Ulyanov said
Read more
Trump vows to impose sanctions on Russia once NATO countries stop buying its oil
The US president also called on NATO countries to impose 50-100% tariffs on China
Read more
Russian culture minister says Intervision song contest is about talent, not politics
The revived Intervision singing competition will be held in Moscow on September 20
Read more
Russians can visit China visa-free starting today
The initiative is being launched as an experiment, valid until September 14, 2026
Read more
Most UN states do not sign declaration on Russia’s involvement in Poland drone incident
Merely 46 out of 193 UN member states have signed the declaration
Read more
Baerbock does not exclude deploying UN peacekeepers to Ukraine
However, such an option should follow peace talks, the United Nations General Assembly president said
Read more
Oil will remain vital to world in future — OPEC Secretary General
OPEC’s history and rising energy and oil demand suggest that any claims of the organization’s waning importance, or indeed any predictions of peak oil in the coming decades, should be taken with a grain of salt, Haitham Al Ghais added
Read more
Russian ambassador rejects Romania’s protest over drone incident
Earlier on Sunday, the Russian ambassador was summoned to the Romanian foreign ministry, which lodged a protest over the above mentioned incident that was described as a "violation of Romania’s sovereignty
Read more
Trump considers European sanctions against Russia 'not tough enough'
Donald Trump pointed out that no major sanctions should be expected from the US as long as Europe continues to buy oil from Russia
Read more
Starlink fails for Ukrainian army along whole front line
Outages have also been recorded in Italy, Poland and other countries
Read more
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
Read more
Le Pen calls for parliamentary elections to take France out of crisis
According to the leader of France’s National Rally parliamentary faction, the policy of the current French authorities has led to economic stagnation and unbridled migration
Read more
Russian army takes number of new positions east of Sumy's Yunakovka in one week — expert
"There was also a small advance in the direction of Khoten as our troops advanced from the southwest of Yunakovka," Andrey Marochko said
Read more
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Read more
Trump sure Russia-US-Ukraine summit may take place 'relatively soon'
Donald Trump stressed that this issue will be worked out "one way or the other"
Read more
Hamas calls on Islamic countries to form int’l coalition to exert pressure on Israel
Hamas called on the leaders of Arab countries to implement provisions of the Arab League treaty of joint defense and impose comprehensive sanctions on Israel
Read more
Russian forces take control over railroad bridge, island on Dnieper
It was a difficult task due to enemy drones, however, it was accomplished with air support, a battalion commander known as Bars noted
Read more
Press review: Analysts note Poland drone gains as French protesters set out to oppose all
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 11th
Read more
Russia’s Baltic Fleet practices repelling attacks by enemy uncrewed motorboats
More than 10 warships and attack motorboats and over 500 Baltic Fleet servicemen took part in the exercise
Read more
Romanian defense ministry says Russian drone allegedly violated its airspace
According to the Romanian defense ministry, as many as 52 Russian drone attacks on targets in Ukraine near the Romania border have been registered since February 2022
Read more
At least 35 space industry companies to move to newly created National Space Center
According to Roscosmos chief Dmitry Bakanov, the new center will house, among other things, control centers for Russia’s entire orbital constellation, including communication, navigation and remote sensing satellites and laboratories and design bureaus
Read more
Fire in Crimea grows to cover 200 acres
The firefighting operation is complicated by heat and wind, as well as the hard-to-reach location, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said
Read more
US wants to gather more data about incident in Poland before drawing conclusions — Rubio
There's no doubt that those drones were intentionally launched, the question is whether the drones were targeted to go into Poland, US Secretary of State noted
Read more
Alexei Kudrin: You’ve got to know how to say ‘no’
Russia’s Accounts Chamber chief in a TASS special project Top Officials
Read more
Air defenses destroy six Ukrainian drones over Belgorod Region this night
This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry
Read more
West viewing current elections as preparation for 2026 parliamentary polls — MP
According to Vasily Piskarev, the West is actively training provokers and influence agents ahead of the next electoral campaign
Read more
Qatar to continue mediatory efforts on Gaza, despite Israel’s actions — PM
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani condemned the Israeli attack as a "dangerous escalation threatening regional peace and security and undermining any efforts toward stability in the Middle East"
Read more
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Read more
NATO launches new command headquarters in Finland, 200 km from Russian border
The new headquarters is located less than 200 kilometers from the Russian border
Read more
Polling stations at single voting day close across Russia
According to CEC Chairwoman Ella Pmfilova, more than 16 million people took part in the elections offline and more than 1.4 million cast their votes online by Sunday morning
Read more
North Korea rejects denuclearization as an infringement on its constitutional order
According to the diplomats, North Korea insists that its choice to possess nuclear weapons, which guarantee the state's sovereignty, was inevitable due to the continuing US nuclear threat
Read more
Putin to have several regional trips this week “with extensive geography” — Kremlin
"The geography will be extensive, the trips will be interesting, informative and useful," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
West will eventually force Ukraine to recognize its lost territories as Russian — envoy
Miroshnik recalled that today the territories in question "are four continental territories, plus the Crimean Peninsula - these are constitutional territories of Russia"
Read more
Press review: Europe boosts Ukraine arms as Kirk murder exposes US divide and violence
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 12th
Read more
Nepal mass riots kill over 70 people — official figures
People died in protests on September 8, and as a result of subsequent arson and riots on September 9, the government’s representative Ek Narayan Aryal said
Read more
Alexander Galitsky: I’m a natural born fatalist
The founder of the Almaz Capital venture fund in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more
Russian forces liberate Novonikolayevka in Dnepropetrovsk Region — top brass
Moreover, Russia’s battlegroup South has defeated Ukraine’s Foreign Legion units in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past 24 hours
Read more
Conflict with Russia would be Germany's end — German politician
"We won’t be persuaded that by getting more servicemen, more drones, more tanks we can seriously stand up to a nuclear power," Sara Wagenknecht said
Read more
Moscow will give a harsh response to theft of Russian assets in European Union — MFA
"If the European Union dares to steal Russian assets, the consequences for the entire global financial system will be extremely negative," Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
Over 60 foreign organizations designated as undesirable in Russia in 2025
According to Alexey Zhafyarov, a spokesman for the Russian prosecutor general’s office, these structures’ activities were focused on destabilizing the socio-political situation in Russia, meddling in electoral processes, discrediting the country’s domestic and foreign policies
Read more
World of future is world of love and friendship — Putin
Read more
Blast rocks oil storage facility near Ukraine’s Kiev
Details of the incident are unknown
Read more
Press review: US may reduce focus on China as Switzerland weighs peacekeepers in Ukraine
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 8th
Read more
Russian troops expand foothold on left bank of Volchansk — security agencies
The enemy is offering fierce resistance and suffering heavy losses
Read more
Swiss politician suggests Ukrainian-Western provocation behind Polish airspace incident
According to Guy Mettan, the primary goal of such a provocation would be to pressure US President Donald Trump into imposing additional sanctions on Russia
Read more
Cuban president praises Medvedev's contribution to boosting Russia-Cuba ties
Miguel Diaz-Canel noted Dmitry Medvedev's undeniable role in strengthening the relations between Russia and Cuba
Read more
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
Read more
Houthis say attacked Israel's Ramon Airport with drones
The Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a successful operation using four drones, the movement’s spokesman Yahya Saree announced
Read more
Rubio calls violation of Polish airspace ‘unacceptable’ — Reuters
However, Rubio did not claim that the actions of which European countries accuse Moscow were intentional, the agency noted
Read more
Forty-one Portuguese mercenaries eliminated in Ukraine by March 2024 — Russian Embassy
They are not protected by international law and are therefore a legitimate military target for Russian forces, the Russian Embassy in Portugal said
Read more
North Korean leader’s sister warns South Korea against drills with US
"I remind the US, Japan and the ROK that the reckless show of strength made by them in real action in the vicinity of the DPRK, which is the wrong place, will inevitably bring bad results to themselves," Kim Yo Jong said
Read more
Special US-Israel relations undermine Washington’s influence in Middle East — MFA
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan noted that "these relations are placed above cooperation with other countries in the region"
Read more
Russia to see foreign contingents in Ukraine as legitimate target — diplomat
Rodion Miroshnik noted that some European countries and Ukraine are seeking to misinterpret the notion of security guarantees, including by adding such parameters as an unlimited army, foreign contingents, and so on
Read more
'Bloody monster' Kiev celebrates Kirk’s murder, Russian assets’ future: MFA statements
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the collective West is trying "by hook or by crook to fit a legal framework for the confiscation, or put another way, theft" of Russian assets
Read more
Bulgaria sees mass protests for resignation of cabinet, against introduction of euro
Among the participants in the protest was European Parliament member Petar Volgin, who demanded that the country's independence be ensured
Read more
Pope Leo XIV says Vatican’s mediation on Ukraine is unrealistic
The pontiff also noted that the positions of each side to the conflict have both positive and negative aspects and called for being guarded by supreme values
Read more
Ukrainian army’s logistics being destroyed in Konstantinovka — DPR head
The strikes by Russian troops are worsening the position of Ukrainian troops, including those stationed in neighboring Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, Denis Pushilin added
Read more
Algerian president approves country’s new government
The news agency reported earlier in the day that Abdelmadjid Tebboune had appointed acting head of government Sifi Ghrieb as the country’s prime minister and asked him to form a new cabinet
Read more
Russian cuisine should be recognized as country's intangible heritage — ministry
The document has been developed by a working group on issues of popularization of Russian cuisine under Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry, which has been submitted to executive authorities of Russian constituent entities
Read more
Mercedes-Benz files trademark application in Russia
According to the service, the application for registration of the Mercedes-Benz trademark was received on September 10, 2025, from Germany
Read more
Ukraine not ready for holding talks with Russia 24/7 — Russian diplomat
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the Ukrainian authorities cannot be "even suspected" of wanting to implement any agreements
Read more
Turkey lauds Qatari mediatory efforts between Hamas, Israel — top diplomat
"I appreciate that following the latest incident Qatar did not act emotionally and gave to understand that it is ready to continue mediation," Hakan Fidan added
Read more
Witkoff sells his stake in real estate company for $120 million — media
US special envoy took the step to prevent a potential conflict of interest between his government role and business activities
Read more
Russian fighters improve position on approaches to Krasny Liman in one week — DPR head
Russian units have been very active in moving towards Yampol this week, Pushilin added
Read more
Special services of several countries spend $4 billion on Serbia’s collapse — Vucic
The Serbian president explained that he had to remain silent before because doing so would have violated Serbia's neutrality toward the possible instigators of the protest
Read more
Kiev troops practically left Kupyansk — official
Only small groups are staying in their well-fortified areas and are actively withdrawing from frontline positions, said Vitaly Ganchev, head of the Kharkov Military-Civil Administration
Read more
Russia to form drone troops as separate branch of the military — Putin
Fighting against various unmanned aerial vehicles has required "new approaches and non-standard solutions," Russian President explained
Read more
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more
Minsk has every means to cause unacceptable damage to potential aggressor — Lukashenko
"We will retaliate at a lightning speed against anyone who will dare attack Belarus," the Belarusian leader emphasized
Read more
West collecting data about situation in Russian region to instigate protests — MP
Vasily Piskarev stressed that despite the numerous attempts to meddle in the elections in Russia, the voting is proceeding in strict compliance with the Russian constitution and electoral laws
Read more
Over 15.3 million cyberattacks on CEC resources reported since early June
According to Igor Borisov, а total of 1,397 attacks on the CEC portal have been reported since the beginning of the ongoing election campaign and such attacks continue
Read more
Donations in support of Kirk's family exceed $6 million — media
The majority of the contributions - about $4.65 million - came from a fundraiser organized by US reporter Tucker Carlson
Read more
Western curators not going to let Zelensky visit Moscow, says Russian senator
Igor Kastyukevich pointed out that a meeting at the highest level is possible, but it would require a lot of preliminary work
Read more
Zelensky has strongest security guarantees for his visit to Moscow — envoy
"For him, the main danger is, 'What if I have to reach an agreement?’," Rodion Miroshnik explained
Read more
Some 16 mln people have voted in elections at various levels in Russian regions
Almost 12,000 people out of 17,700 registered have already voted at extraterritorial polling stations in Moscow, Pamfilova said
Read more
Ukrainian army loses about 1,330 troops in area of special military operation in 24 hours
Russia’s air defense shot down four guided aerial bombs, one HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, and 361 fixed-wing drones, according to the Russian Defense Ministry
Read more
Kirk’s suspected murderer not cooperating with authorities — Utah governor
Spencer Cox said that Tyler Robinson has pleaded not guilty
Read more
State of emergency in effect in Angarsk following gas explosion incident
Preliminary data indicate three people were injured
Read more
Houthis attack Tel Aviv with ‘hypersonic ballistic missile’ — spokesman
"The operation successfully achieved its goals," the Houthi-owned Al Masirah TV channel quoted the spokesman as saying
Read more
Trump suggests might lead Ukraine talks amid tensions between Putin, Zelensky
The US President emphasized that the hatred between Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky is unfathomable
Read more
Europe hides secret defense production sites in West Ukraine — expert
According to Alexander Stepanov, Europe earlier viewed West Ukraine as a safe place, due to its proximity to Poland and NATO, but now this territory has been subjected to a combined high-precision strike
Read more
NATO countries downing Russian drones over Ukraine to mean war with Russia — Medvedev
The politician stated that the "powerful European initiative ‘Eastern Sentry’" amused him and noted that it seemed all that remained of the ‘coalition of the willing'
Read more
Russia enveloping Ukrainian forces in Krasnoarmeysk-Dimitrov agglomeration — DPR head
Igor Kimakovsky, an adviser to the DPR head, said earlier that Ukrainian battlegroups in Krasnoarmeysk and Dimitrov were under full fire control of Russian forces
Read more
Suspect in Kirk murder held in solitary confinement — media
Tyler Robinson will remain under special surveillance until he undergoes a psychiatric examination
Read more
Senior Hamas officials survive Doha attack with help from Turkish intelligence — daily
Turkey’s intel officers notified the Hamas negotiators about the risk, leading to increased security measures for the Palestinian delegates in Doha
Read more
FACTBOX: What we known about arrest of suspected killer of Kirk
The killer is believed to be 22-year-old Utah resident Tyler Robinson, the New York Post reported, citing law enforcement sources
Read more
Ukraine loses 4,300 troops, mercenaries in battles in LPR over one week — military expert
According to Andrey Marochko, the greatest damage to enemy manpower was inflicted in the zone of the Battlegroup West
Read more