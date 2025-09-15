Russia’s Baltic Fleet practices repelling attacks by enemy uncrewed motorboats

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The Baltic Fleet has held maneuvers to repel enemy uncrewed motorboat attacks as part of the Zapad 2025 exercise, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"As part of the Zapad 2025 joint strategic drills, the Baltic naval base held an exercise to practice repelling enemy uncrewed motorboat attacks involving the crews of warships, as well as patrol and anti-sabotage speedboats and the personnel of security and defense units of the Baltic Fleet," the ministry said.

After the commanders of warships and speedboats were given the operational task to repel a marine drone attack, radio-technical combat units simulated jamming enemy uncrewed motorboats, using electronic warfare.

More than 10 warships and attack motorboats and over 500 Baltic Fleet servicemen took part in the exercise.