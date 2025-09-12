Russia, Belarus begin Zapad 2025 joint exercise — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The Zapad 2025 joint strategic maneuvers involving Belarusian and Russian troops kicked off on Friday, Russia's Defense Ministry said in a report.

"On September 12, the Zapad 2025 joint strategic exercise began between the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation. This exercise is the final stage of this year’s joint training between the two countries’ armies," the report reads.

According to Russia’s top brass, the troops will practice actions "at firing ranges in the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation and in the Baltic Sea and the Barents Sea."

The military from the two countries will practice control over battlegroups in the event of a localized aggression against the Union State, the ministry specified.