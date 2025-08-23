MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Foreign mercenaries from various nations are persistently present along the Kharkov frontline, according to Vitaly Ganchev, head of the Kharkov military-civil administration, who shared the latest insights on the regional situation with TASS.

"I can confirm that mercenaries are continuously operating at the front, representing multiple countries," Ganchev stated. He noted that as Ukrainian forces suffer losses, Kiev increasingly deploys foreign mercenaries to reinforce this sector.

"We are already monitoring the supply route, along which Ukrainian troops rotate their personnel. This road links Kupyansk with Shevchenko," he said.

Regarding Dvurechnoye, authorities have evacuated more than 50 residents, though some remain hidden in basements.

"Our forces have evacuated over 50 people. At the time of its liberation, Dvurechnoye was sparsely populated. The evacuation was voluntary; many residents sought safety, while others require urgent medical attention. Our soldiers continue to find individuals hiding in basements," Ganchev explained.

In the Volchansk area, Russian troops maintain their positions amid ongoing positional battles.

"No significant advances have been made in Volchansk. The Volchya River, a natural water barrier that separates our positions from Ukrainian forces, remains in place. Fighting continues along these lines," Ganchev noted.

The Ukrainian military has attempted unsuccessfully to push back Russian positions near Volchansk.

"A portion of the Volchansk district, previously liberated by the Battlegroup North, is still held by our forces. The enemy has made repeated attempts to attack and displace our positions from the Volchya River but has faced setbacks and suffered losses each time. We are holding this buffer zone, which, although not wide enough to fully prevent shelling into the Belgorod Region, fulfills its strategic purpose," Ganchev explained.

The situation around Kupyansk remains tense.

"The tactical situation in Kupyansk is difficult. Our assault units are already near the city, indicating that the battle is progressing," he added.