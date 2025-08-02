Combat potential of Airborne Forces remains one of army’s priorities — defense minister

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Increasing the combat potential of the Russian Airborne Forces in the face of new challenges and threats is one of the priorities for developing the Russian army, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said.

In a statement on the occasion of the 95th anniversary of the Russian Airborne Forces, Belousov noted that the paratroopers' "high level of training, skillful mastery of modern means of armed combat, and extensive combat experience allow them to effectively solve the most complex and responsible tasks and remain a reliable reserve for the supreme commander-in-chief."

"In the face of new challenges and threats, increasing the combat potential of the Airborne Forces as an effective tool for protecting Russia's interests and ensuring its security remains one of the priority areas for developing the Russian Armed Forces," the top defense official said.

According to him, the Airborne Forces are acting skillfully and decisively during the special military operation, with 99 people awarded the high title of Hero of Russia.