Russian Aerospace Forces destroy around 95% of enemy’s aerial targets

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Units of the Russian Aerospace Forces destroy around 95% of the enemy’s aerial targets, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces Lt. Gen. Alexander Maksimtsev said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

"Since the start of the special military operation, warplanes of the Aerospace Forces have performed over 460,000 combat missions to fulfill different tasks. Crews destroy approximately 95% of the enemy’s air attack capabilities," he said.

"Russia’s present-day air defense network can certainly be described as reliable. Air defense units have destroyed over 70,000 aerial targets, including over 30,000 drones, as well as around 330 ballistic missiles, 4,100 artillery rockets, 500 planes and helicopters of the enemy," Maksimtsev added.