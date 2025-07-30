China, Russia to hold joint naval drills near Vladivostok in August

BEIJING, July 30. /TASS/. The navies form Russia and China will hold the joint naval drills dubbed Maritime Interaction 2025 near Vladivostok off Russia’s Pacific coast in August, Chinese Defense Ministry Spokesman Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang told a press briefing on Wednesday.

"The Chinese and Russian navies will hold the joint drills Maritime Interaction 2025 in August in the waters and in the airspace near Vladivostok. After the drills, some forces involved from both sides will head to the corresponding areas of the Pacific Ocean for the 6th joint maritime patrol," the spokesman said.

All the upcoming measures are part of an annual plan of cooperation between the armed forces of Russia and China. They are not directed against any third countries and are not related to the current international and regional situation, he stressed.