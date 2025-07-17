{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military operation in Ukraine

Ukraine pulling best infantry, drone units to Krasnoarmeisk — expert

According to Igor KImakovsky, units of Russia’s Battlegroup Center are pushing Ukrainian troops west of the city near the village of Udachnoye

DONETSK, July 17. /TASS/. Ukraine is pulling elite infantry and drone units to the area around Krasnoarmeisk (known as Pokrovsk in Ukraine), Igor Kimakovsky, an adviser to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), told TASS.

"Fierce fighting continues in the Krasnoarmeisk area. The enemy is pulling its best assault units and drone forces to this area as one of the top priority ones," he said.

However, according to KImakovsky, units of Russia’s Battlegroup Center are pushing Ukrainian troops west of the city near the village of Udachnoye.

Tags
UkraineMilitary operation in Ukraine
Military operation in Ukraine
Battlegroup East eliminates 18 Ukrainian drone control centers
Russian forces also destroyed a Ukrainian field artillery system
Read more
Syria’s interim government pulls fighters from southern town of Sweida — report
According to the source, Israeli attacks are slowing the pullout
Read more
Putin to respond to Trump’s remarks if he deems it necessary — Kremlin
On July 14, the US president made a previously announced statement on the Ukraine issue
Read more
Opposition lawmaker reveals criterion for candidates to Ukrainian government
According to Artyom Dmitruk, transparent procedures and constitutional principles are all long gone
Read more
US appeals to Israel to stop attacks on Syria — Axios
Earlier, Israel launched several airstrikes on Damascus
Read more
Shoigu sees Council of Europe’s anti-Russian tribunal as legally void
The Russian Security Council secretary said the Council of Europe is not authorized to establish criminal tribunals and define acts of aggression
Read more
Colombian president calls for refusing from global partnership with NATO
According to Gustavo Petro, his country should join "another military alliance" because it cannot side "with the armies that are dropping bombs on children"
Read more
Bahrain does not intend to send missiles for Patriot complexes to Ukraine — crown prince
Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa said that Bahrain has an operational requirement inside the Kingdom to keep the missiles there for the present time
Read more
China unlikely to abandon Russian oil over Trump tariffs — experts
Director of Research at the Institute for Energy and Finance Alexey Belogoryev likewise does not expect any immediate impact on the market from the potential tariffs
Read more
Le Pen says will run in parliamentary elections, despite court ban
Early elections to the National Assembly, or the lower house of parliament, will be called if President Emmanuel Macron exercises his constitutional right to dissolve the lower house
Read more
Russia gradually restoring relations with IOC — Putin
The Russian president noted that Moscow still has a lot of problems with the Olympic Committee
Read more
Russia is developing advanced hypersonic weapons — ministry
Russia expects a serious breakthrough in the field of laser and electromagnetic weapons, the Russian Defense Ministry says
Read more
Kremlin warns of harsh impact on Europeans’ wallets from EU policy
On Monday, Donald Trump announced that the US will sell modern weapons to NATO member states to be delivered to Ukraine
Read more
Ukraine’s economy shrunk by at least twofold — former Ukrainian PM
According to Nikolay Azarov, the national budget amounts to roughly $60 bln, but the bulk of this figure consists of subsidies
Read more
'Inappropriate' pressure on Trump and sanction war: Lavrov’s remarks
The Russian foreign minister emphasized that the anti-Russian sanctions war will backfire on those who started it
Read more
Remnants of sanity in Europe, nuclear doctrine provisions: new comments from Kremlin
All provisions of Russia's nuclear doctrine, including the responsibility of nuclear powers to "encourage" non-nuclear states, remain unchanged
Read more
Coal mining declined by about 1% YTD in Russia — Energy Minister
Coal mining in the Kuzbass region declined by about 54 mln metric tons since 2018, Sergey Tsivilyov noted
Read more
Israel resumes strikes on southern Syria — media
According to the report, the strikes targeted the Deraa province, which borders Suwayda, where armed clashes have been ongoing since July 13
Read more
EU's economic suicide continues — RDIF CEO Dmitriev
The European Commission has included a 100 billion euro expenditure item to support Ukraine in the conflict with Russia in the draft
Read more
Ukrainian lawmakers vote to allow people over 60 years old to serve
The bill enables those who have turned 60 but "are still willing and physically fit to remain in the army" to sign up for military service
Read more
Russia interested in developing ties with Armenia in all areas — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that Moscow and Yerevan are still united by very close bilateral relations
Read more
Liberation of Novokhatskoye paves way for further Russian advance
According to the report, the Russian Defense Ministry Service members of 36th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of Battlegroup East carried out a successful offensive operation
Read more
Three minors injured in Voronezh after drone fragments hit residential house
According to governor Alexander Gusev, two teenage boys, born in 2009 and 2013, were taken to hospitals
Read more
Russia does not care about Trump’s 'theatrical ultimatum,' says Medvedev
This is Moscow’s first official reaction to the statements Trump made yesterday
Read more
Hungary opposes allocating €100 billion from EU budget to Ukraine — Orban
According to the Hungarian PM, the European Commission’s budget initiative "surprised everyone" in the EU
Read more
Ukraine pulling best infantry, drone units to Krasnoarmeisk — expert
According to Igor KImakovsky, units of Russia’s Battlegroup Center are pushing Ukrainian troops west of the city near the village of Udachnoye
Read more
Armenian PM says country more likely to exit CSTO than restore membership
Earlier, Nikol Pashinyan said that Yerevan had frozen participation in the work of the CSTO, as it allegedly created threats to the sovereignty of the republic
Read more
Three people killed, 34 injured in Israeli strikes on Damascus — Syrian Health Ministry
Earlier, Israel launched several airstrikes on Damascus
Read more
Hungary demands that EU sanction three Ukrainian military officials — top diplomat
Peter Szijjarto did not disclose the names or positions of those people but stressed that "those guilty should be punished"
Read more
Russian forces drop leaflets on Ukrainian positions calling for surrender
The ministry said once the shell explodes, leaflets fly across the space of more than one square kilometer
Read more
US fine with Sviridenko’s appointment as PM as she signed minerals deal — former PM
Nikolay Azarov pointed out that Yuliya Sviridenko "has never worked a single day at a specific business or industrial enterprise"
Read more
China’s GOVY to start large-scale rollout of flying taxis since 2027 — founder
Su Qingpeng said the two-seat flying taxi resembling a small helicopter will make flights at an altitude from 100 to 300 meters
Read more
Critical infrastructure sites damaged in two regions in Ukraine’s north
Objects were damaged in the settlements of Khotiyevka and Glukhov
Read more
Titanic efforts being made to derail Russia-US dialogue — RDIF CEO
Kirill Dmitriev said the Western media "should act more responsibly and actually check its sources"
Read more
Putin congratulates Nicaraguan co-presidents on Sandinista Revolution anniversary
Nicaragua is Russia’s reliable ally in Latin America, the Russian leader noted
Read more
Hague Group bans transfer of weapons to Israel
The countries agreed to "commence an urgent review of all public contracts, in order to prevent public institutions and public funds, where applicable, from supporting Israel’s illegal occupation of the Palestinian Territory"
Read more
Russian troops liberate Novokhatskoye community in Donetsk region over past day
The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,255 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Read more
Israel’s goal in Syria limited to maintaining status quo in southern Syria — minister
Saar mentioned that violence in Syria previously targeted the Kurds, Christians, Alawites and Druze.
Read more
US stage-managing Belarusian unrest, says Russian foreign intelligence chief
The director of Russia’s foreign intelligence service SVR stated that Washington had provided about $20 million for staging anti-government demonstrations in Belarus
Read more
German Defense Ministry denies reports Patriot systems already flowing to Kiev
"Specific terms, including which systems will be provided, are still under consideration," Mitko Mueller said
Read more
Trump says Ukraine shouldn’t strike Moscow
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said earlier that the US president did not encourage Vladimir Zelensky to carry out further strikes deeper inside Russia
Read more
Zelensky nominates Denis Shmygal to serve as defense minister
On Wednesday, the Rada dismissed Denis Shmygal from the post of prime minister, triggering the resignation of the entire government
Read more
Prospects for resuming Russia-Europe dialogue exist — top Russian security official
Sergey Shoigu pointed to the growing number of Europeans who doubt Brussels’s strategy of uncompromising confrontation with Russia
Read more
West seeking to shatter CIS to create problems on Russian borders — Russian MP
According to Viktor Volodatsky, the West continues spending billions to destabilize the CIS countries, as they did in Ukraine
Read more
Russia seeks clarity on Trump’s 50-day Ukraine deadline — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat pointed to earlier deadlines of 24 hours and of 100 days
Read more
Russian forces capture foreign mercenaries in DPR, scout says
According to the scout with the callsign Husky, the foreigners were stationed in a building that Russian forces seized in about five minutes
Read more
NATO strike on Transnistria would derail talks, lawmaker warns
Andrey Safonov cited media reports about the deployment of military advisers from Romania and France to Moldova
Read more
Trump says Epstein files all big 'hoax' thought up by Dems
Donald Trump and his team members repeatedly vowed to declassify the Epstein files during last year’s election campaign
Read more
Zelensky submits Sviridenko’s nomination as prime minister to Ukraine’s parliament
The State Power Committee will consider July 17
Read more
Europe’s aggressive stance borders on irrationality — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that the Europeans are displaying a completely aggressive militarist stance, declaring their intention to spend enormous funds to purchase weapons, to further provoke the continuation of war
Read more
Battlegroup East eliminates 18 Ukrainian drone control centers
Russian forces also destroyed a Ukrainian field artillery system
Read more
Israel strikes Syrian city of Qatana
Consequences of the airstrike have not been reported yet
Read more
Ukrainian drone attack on Russian city of Belgorod kills one civilian, leave five injured
According to regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, the two injured women and three men have been taken to the hospital with shrapnel injuries
Read more
EU pushback on US arms purchases could signal NATO rift — expert
Alexander Stepanov said that there is now fierce competition for pan-European defense budgets, in which Paris is trying to maintain its partially independent position, taking into account the real capabilities of its own military-industrial complex
Read more
Bank of Russia may lower key rate to 18% annually in July — lawmaker
On June 6, the Bank of Russia lowered the key rate by 100 basis points to 20% annually, after a prolonged period of maintaining it at 21%
Read more
Karl Marx village liberation means success of Russian army in south Donetsk area — expert
The military expert added that the Russian army is also successful in advancing in several directions at once at Komar — north and west of the locality
Read more
Annual inflation slowing down to 9.34% from July 8 to 14 — Economy Ministry
According to the review, inflation totaled 0.02% over the week from July 8 to 14, 2025
Read more
Russia’s UN envoy slams Israeli strikes on Syria as unacceptable
On Tuesday, the Israeli military said it struck the Syrian General Staff compound in Damascus
Read more
Israel attacks military targets in northwestern Syria — TV
No further details were provided
Read more
Russia to consider construction of access roads to borders with China, North Korea — Putin
"This will significantly increase our transit capabilities," the Russian leader stressed
Read more
EC tells Georgia to reverse controversial laws or risk losing visa-free regime with EU
"The Commission will assess the implementation of the recommendations in the context of the next report on the visa suspension mechanism," Beate Gminder, head of the Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs, said in a letter
Read more
Russia and Nigeria discuss energy sector cooperation
Special attention was given to cooperation within the frameworks of OPEC+ and the Gas Exporting Countries Forum
Read more
No survivors in helicopter crash in Russia’s Khabarovsk region — Emergencies Ministry
"Russian Emergencies Ministry rescuers jointly with investigators are analyzing fragments of the aircraft and looking for flight recorders at the site of the crash to establish the cause behind it," the ministry said.
Read more
Armenian PM confirms Yerevan received US proposal on managing transport corridor with Baku
Nikol Pashinyan did not rule out the possibility of the Russian side managing the transport corridor
Read more
Ukrainians post military recruitment center addresses on social media — source
The source added that "such publication demonstrate real attitudes in Ukraine toward mobilization and the ongoing conflict"
Read more
Zelensky's staff decisions provide way out for corrupt officials — Rada lawmaker
Artyom Dmitruk cited the example of Rustem Umerov, who, after resigning as defense minister, is reportedly being considered for the post of ambassador to the United States
Read more
Zelensky says 'ready for action' if Kiev gets longer-range weapons
Vladimir Zelensky also downplayed the possibility of Kiev using this force, saying that Russia should know "about its existence"
Read more
UNSC could hold urgent meeting on Syria on July 17 — source
The Israel Defense Forces confirmed the bombing of the Syrian capital, linking it to the escalating situation in southern Syria, where the Israeli-backed Druze people have been engaged in fighting since July 13
Read more
Kiev believes Trump's communication style misleading — media
Vadim Skibitsky, Deputy head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, complained on Tuesday about the lack of accuracy in Trump’s announcement of a transfer of 17 Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to Kiev
Read more
Syrian Druze ask Kurds for humanitarian corridors, Kurdish commander says
The SDF commander is confident that "the Druze issue can only be resolved through diplomatic and political means"
Read more
Ukraine turns into 'toxic' secondary issue for NATO, top Russian security official says
Sergey Shoigu specified that since 2022, NATO members had allocated over $234 bln in aid to the Zelensky regime, with the US providing more than half of that money
Read more
Putin opens M-12 East highway section
The highway crosses territories of Bashkortostan, the Perm Region, and the Sverdlovsk Region
Read more
Russia ranks third by share of EU gas imports in May
In total, the EU purchased Russian gas worth 1.1 bln euro in May 2025
Read more
American who backed Moscow in Donbass writes book about his experience
From 2022 to 2024, Daniel Richard Martindale was on a territory controlled by the Kiev regime where, risking his life, he was gathering information for Russia
Read more
EU plans to militarize itself at Russia's expense — top security official
"The intention to militarize the European space is obvious," Sergey Shoigu said
Read more
Paris, allies discuss sending troops to Ukraine, French politician says
When speaking about how French citizens would react to such a decision, Bruno Fuchs noted that French President Emmanuel Macron didn't need to worry about what the voting public thinks
Read more
Syrian Health Ministry says ‘dozens of bodies’ discovered at hospital in Suwayda
Syrian Health Minister Musaab al-Ali told the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) that a convoy of 15 ambulances was unable to enter the province of Suwayda, impeded by Israeli aircraft
Read more
Ukraine builds defense line near Kupyansk but can’t hold off Russian forces — officials
According to the latest reports, forward units of the Russian Armed Forces are already one or two kilometers from the outskirts of Kupyansk, which is confirmed by reports from local residents
Read more
Kremlin reminds nuclear powers of their responsibility for inciting non-nuclear states
Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia’s nuclear doctrine remains in effect
Read more
Weekly inflation in Russia slowing down to 0.02% — statistics
Consumer prices ticked up by 0.81% from the start of July and by 4.61% year to date
Read more
Woman dies in drone attack on residential house in Belgorod Region
According to the region’s governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, the house caught on fire after the detonation of the device
Read more
Kiev cannot manufacture intermediate, shorter-range missiles — Ukraine’s ex-PM
"They may be able to assemble them, but I doubt this too because these are quite sophisticated products," Nikolay Azarov said
Read more
Slovakia, Malta block anti-Russian sanctions package — Reuters
Slovakia is going to block sanctions until its concerns are eliminated concerning the carve-out for it from the plan of the European Commission to fully ban Russian gas purchases since 2027
Read more
Press review: Trump’s military plans in focus as Russian experts dismiss tariff threat
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 16th
Read more
Von der Leyen's standing as EU chief 'shaken' — MEP
According to Zsuzsanna Borvendeg, it was clear in advance that the vote of no confidence would not pass, but the fact that the matter was even put to a vote was a signal in itself
Read more
Russian troops about to encircle Kupyansk, Kiev forces in dire situation — official
Vitaly Ganchev added that the mood of Ukrainian armed formations and mobilized soldiers is low
Read more
Kremlin urges broader support in pushing Ukraine to resume talks
Dmitry Peskov said that mediatory efforts mostly from the United States are key here
Read more
Press review: Trump lashes out at Moscow as Zelensky reshuffles cabinet and extends law
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 15th
Read more
Russian energy minister to visit China for talks, forum
Sergey Tsivilyov also said that he is going to visit several Chinese fuel and energy companies
Read more
Former Austrian minister doesn’t expect quick de-escalation between Israel, Syria
According to Karin Kneissl, "The Damascus based army bombed by Israel today is only one among 60 armed groups scattered across Syria"
Read more
Artificial US structures in South Caucasus not to work, Russian role safe — expert
Stanislav Pritchin explained that the precedents of external control of transport corridors are extremely rare and it is difficult to imagine that Azerbaijan would agree to depend on an infrastructure that is not entirely friendly to Azerbaijan
Read more
Russian diplomat calls on Israel to stop violence, lift blockade of Gaza Strip
Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya stressed that force methods of resolving the problem of hostages held in Gaza have proved to be ineffective
Read more
EU fails to agree on anti-Russian sanctions again — Kallas
The discussion at the level of ambassadors will "continue tomorrow," Vice President of the European Commission noted
Read more
NATO remains a key threat to Russia’s security — Shoigu
The Russian Security Council secretary drew attention to the fact that "according to official data alone, the size of the alliance’s military personnel equals over 4 million troops and the bloc has over 50,000 tanks and armored fighting vehicles"
Read more
NATO to increase military spending at expense of social programs — Shoigu
The secretary of Russia’s Security Council did not rule out that to minimize public backlash, the EU would use illegally frozen, stolen Russian state funds
Read more
Houthis carry out missile strike on Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport — spokesman
According to Yahya Saria, the rebels also launched four drones at Israel, with two of them targeting a military facility in the Negev Desert
Read more
Russian stock market closed with growing indices
The MOEX Russia Index gained 0.73% to 2,777.16 points, while the RTS Index edged up by 0.7% to 1,122.22 points
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about Israeli strikes on Syria
According to the media reports, the drone strike targeted the Syrian army’s military equipment; no accurate date is available on damage and casualties among troops
Read more
Russia’s Medvedev responds to Trump by saying 'one really bad thing' would be WWIII
Donald Trump said earlier on Tuesday that if it weren’t for him "really bad things would have already happened to Russia"
Read more
France insists on tough response to US tariffs against EU — news agency
According to the report, the proposal tabled by France has already been backed by several EU member-nations but the others are against it and some more did not make any statements on the topic yet
Read more
Syria demands UN force Israel to withdraw troops from its soil
The letter points out that "Syria reaffirms its legitimate right to maintain its unity and territorial integrity and does not accept attempts to interfere in its internal affairs."
Read more