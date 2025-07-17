DONETSK, July 17. /TASS/. Ukraine is pulling elite infantry and drone units to the area around Krasnoarmeisk (known as Pokrovsk in Ukraine), Igor Kimakovsky, an adviser to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), told TASS.

"Fierce fighting continues in the Krasnoarmeisk area. The enemy is pulling its best assault units and drone forces to this area as one of the top priority ones," he said.

However, according to KImakovsky, units of Russia’s Battlegroup Center are pushing Ukrainian troops west of the city near the village of Udachnoye.