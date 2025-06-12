MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Ukraine lost a total of up to 1,380 troops in the special military operation zone in the past day, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

In particular, the Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 155 troops in the area of operation of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 240 troops in the area of operation of Battlegroup West, over 190 soldiers in the area of operation of Battlegroup South, up to 500 service members in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup Center, up to 205 troops in the area of operation of Battlegroup East and up to 90 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr.

According to the ministry, units of Battlegroup North hit the forces and equipment of a Ukrainian heavy mechanized brigade, three mechanized brigades, two air assault brigades, a jaeger brigade, an assault regiment and four territorial defense brigades near Khoten, Pisarevka, Varachino, Bessalovka and Sadki in the Sumy Region. The Ukrainian armed forces lost two tanks, two armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles and ten field artillery systems. An ammunition depot and two electronic warfare systems were destroyed.

Battlegroup West moved to more advantageous positions, striking the forces to two Ukrainian mechanized brigades, an assault brigade and a territorial defense brigade near Kupyansk and Moskovka in the Kharkov Region, and near Karpovka and Yampol in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The Ukrainian army lost two tanks, 12 motor vehicles, and six artillery systems. Four electronic warfare systems and five ammunition depots were wiped out.

Battlegroups South and Center

Battlegroup South improved its tactical position, hitting the forces and equipment of three Ukrainian mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an air mobile brigade, a territorial defense rigande and an "Azov" National Guard brigade near Minkovka, Fyodorovka, Serebryanka, Kleban-Byk, Petrovka, Chasov Yar, Belaya Gora and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy lost two motor vehicles, a field artillery system, an electronic warfare system and two ammunition depots.

Units of Battlegroup Center hit the forces of a Ukrainian heavy mechanized brigade, four mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, an air assault brigade, a jaeger brigade, a drone brigade and a National Guard brigade near Stepanovka, Krasnoarmeisk, Dimitrov, Grodovka, Novonikolayevka and Novopavloivka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and near Novopodgorodnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region. The enemy lost five armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 vehicle, four motor vehicles, and six artillery systems.

Battlegroups East and Dnepr

Units of Battlegroup East continued moving deeper into enemy defenses. They hit the forces and equipment of two Ukrainian mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade and a territorial defense brigade near Zaporozhye, Shevcheko, and Komar in the Donetsk People’s Republic, and near Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region. The Ukrainian army lost three armored combat vehicles, five motor vehicles, four artillery systems and an electronic warfare system.

Units of Battlegroup Dnepr struck the forces of a Ukrainian mechanized brigade, two coast guard brigades and a territorial defense brigade near Dudchany, Zmiyevka, Ponyatovka, Tyaginka and Antonovka in the Kherson Region. Eleven motor vehicles, three artillery systems, two electronic warfare systems, an ammunition depot and an Israeli-made RADA RPS-42 counterbattery radar were destroyed.