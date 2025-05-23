Russia’s IGLA counter-drone cartridges undergoing tests in special military operation area

MINSK, May 23. /TASS/. IGLA counter-drone cartridges are undergoing operational evaluation in the area of the special military operation, an official of the enterprise (the ammunition’s developer and producer integrated into the state tech corporation Rostec) told TASS on the sidelines of the 12th MILEX international arms and military hardware show in Minsk.

"They are undergoing operational evaluation [in the special military operation area]," the enterprise’s official said, replying to a question from TASS.

Rostec unveiled at the MILEX 2025 defense exhibition a new line of cartridges designed to engage small-size drones. The exhibits include IGLA 30, 50, 100 and Tracer 75 models. The numbers indicate the maximum range of engaging targets. For the user’s convenience, each cartridge model is made in cartridge casings of a specific color.