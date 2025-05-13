Russia’s Kornet anti-tank missile system can pierce any Ukrainian tank — Rostec

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Kornet ant-tank missile system is capable of piercing any types of Ukrainian tanks, the Russian state-tech corporation Rostec said on Tuesday.

"No vehicle of the Ukrainian army is protected against this anti-tank missile system. It is capable of piercing all types of enemy tanks in any projection and penetrating the strongest turrets from the front to the rear. One hit is enough and neither counter-HEAT plates nor additional screens nor reactive armor can provide protection. In particular, in one case, an American Abrams [tank] was pierced through its armor and engine without any obstruction. So, the statistics are very simple: one Kornet missile - minus one enemy vehicle," Rostec said.

Kornet anti-tank missile systems are considered among the world’s most powerful, the Russian tech corporation said.

"A missile of this system is capable of piercing over 120 cm steel armor. The missile warhead with unique properties can effectively strike even the most protected enemy equipment. The Kornet’s powerful warhead cannot be stopped even by the most advanced multilayered armor with ceramic elements, tungsten alloy or depleted uranium layers. Even the much-touted Western Chobham armor cannot withstand this missile," Rostec added.

The Kornet "is not simply an anti-tank missile system but a multipurpose high-precision guided weapon," the tech corporation stressed.

"Initially developed as a weapon largely to strike armor, it is capable of accomplishing the objectives of field artillery and engaging other targets, including enemy gun emplacements and fortifications, massed manpower, towers and other installations," Rostec said.