Russia says 15 drones shot down over 5 Russian regions, Sea of Azov overnight

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Air Defense shot down 15 Ukrainian drones over five Russian regions and the Sea of Azov overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The Kiev regime made attempts overnight to carry out terrorist attacks with fixed-wing drones against sites on the territory of the Russian Federation, which were foiled. On-duty air defenses destroyed 15 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles. Six UAVs were shot down over the waters of the Sea of Azov, four over the territory of the Rostov Region, two over the territory of the Kursk Region, and one over each of the territories of Astrakhan, Belgorod and Voronezh regions," it said.

Voronezh Region Governor Alexander Gusev said the situation didn’t warrant a drone attack alert.

"According to preliminary data, there are no casualties or other consequences on the ground," he wrote on Telegram.