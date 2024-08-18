Six Ukrainian drones shot down over Belgorod Region — defense ministry

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems shot down six Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine, the Russian defense ministry said.

"In a time span from 1:50 p.m. to 2:35 p.m. Moscow time (10:50 a.m. to 11:35 a.m. GMT) on August 18, 2024, another Kiev regime’s attempted terrorist attacks on facilities in Russia’s territory with the use of fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles was thwarted. Six Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed over the Belgorod Region," it said.