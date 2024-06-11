Russian missile frigate repels enemy air attack in Atlantic drills

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The Russian missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov repelled a notional enemy’s air attack during drills in the Atlantic Ocean, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Several days earlier, the frigate Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov accomplishing long-distance deployment missions in the Atlantic Ocean as part of a group of the Northern Fleet’s ships held an exercise to repel an aerial attack," the ministry said in a statement.

The exercise practiced operations by combat crews and interoperability of command and combat posts while delivering fire by shipborne AK-192M artillery guns and a Palash anti-aircraft missile/artillery system against simulated aerial targets, it specified.

The Admiral Gorshkov is the Project 22350 lead frigate. Frigates of this Project carry Kalibr-NK and Oniks cruise missile systems as their basic strike weapons. The frigate Admiral Gorshkov took part in the testing of Tsirkon hypersonic missiles.