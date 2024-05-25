MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Former Georgian interior ministry members fighting on the Ukrainian side as mercenaries are garrisoned in the residential sector of the settlement of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), a representative of the pro-Russian underground organization Dozor told TASS on the basis of information provided by activists from the settlement.

"The military in large cities were mainly seen on the move, at checkpoints or at hospitals, which cannot be said about mercenaries from Europe. They make no secret of their presence as, for example, those originally from Georgia, former interior ministry members that are garrisoned in residential areas of the settlement of Konstantinovka," he said.