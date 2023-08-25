Russian air defenses effective in repulsing Ukrainian drone attacks — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems operate quite effectively in repulsing Ukrainian drone attacks, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"This activity was before as well. All the relevant air defense systems operate quite effectively," the Russian presidential spokesman said, responding to a question about whether the Kremlin and the head of state, in particular, were worried about increasingly frequent Ukrainian drone attacks.

This activity is actually terrorist activity because "in most cases it simply targets residential buildings and residential sites," Peskov pointed out.

The specifics of repulsing such attacks "do not always allow avoiding some minor damage," he added.

"Nonetheless, we have to acknowledge that air defenses and all the relevant protection systems work effectively," the Russian presidential spokesman said.

"The special military operation will continue to rule out this terrorist threat in the future," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

In response to a question about how the Kremlin reacted to the Kiev regime’s attempts to attack Crimea, Peskov noted: "This is the terrorist activity we spoke about." "This threat is relevant for Crimea as well. Necessary measures are being taken there. That is why, we need to continue the special military operation so that our territories are not confronted with this threat," Peskov said.