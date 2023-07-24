Defense industry needs specialists to produce arms — Russian Deputy PM

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, July 24. /TASS/. Russian defense sector companies need 16,000 more specialists to produce arms and special military vehicles, Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said on Monday.

"In total, considering expanding production facilities, we need more than 16,000 specialists for companies providing for supplies of specimens of armament and special military vehicles having the highest demand alone. This refers to blue-collar workers, technical specialists and engineering staff," Manturov said.

"Not merely employment services but other businesses that can help with human resources should be engaged. Interaction with graduates to take place in order to bring them to defense companies. A comprehensive approach is required," he added.