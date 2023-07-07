IAEA experts find no indications of mines at Zaporozhye NPP, says agency’s chief

VIENNA, July 7. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts have checked a wider section of the perimeter of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant’s (ZNPP) cooling pond, finding no indications of mines and explosives, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said in a statement on Friday.

"International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts have received additional access at the site of Ukraine’s Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), without - so far - observing any visible indications of mines or explosives," the statement reads.

According to Grossi, the experts were able "to check a wider section of the perimeter of the ZNPP’s large cooling pond than previously." They also "visited the isolation gate separating the cooling pond from what remains of the Kakhovka reservoir." In addition, the IAEA experts "went to the gate separating the discharge channel of the nearby Zaporozhye Thermal Power Plant (ZTPP) from the reservoir."

"So far, they have not seen any mines or explosives. But they still need more access, including to the rooftops of reactor units 3 and 4 and parts of the turbine halls. I remain hopeful that this access will be granted soon," Grossi said.

On July 5, IAEA experts requested additional access to the power plant’s facilities, which is necessary to confirm the absence of mines and explosives at the Zaporozhye NPP.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky accused Russia of allegedly plotting a terrorist attack on the Zaporozhye NPP. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov slammed Zelensky’s allegation as yet another lie. Renat Karchaa, advisor to the CEO of Russian state nuclear power corporation Rosenergoatom, said that the Ukrainian leader’s statement might be an indication that Kiev is preparing to attack the ZNPP in order to drag NATO further into the Ukrainian conflict.