Plane with 94 Russian soldiers released from Ukrainian captivity lands in Moscow

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. A plane with 94 Russian soldiers who were released from the Ukrainian captivity has landed in Moscow, the Zvezda television channel reported on Sunday.

"The plane with 94 Russian soldiers has landed in Moscow. Onboard are Russian soldiers who were released from the Ukrainian captivity today," it said on its Telegram channel.

The Russian defense ministry said earlier on Sunday that "as a result of the negotiating process, 94 Russian servicemen, who were in mortal danger in the Ukrainian captivity, were released from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime."

According to the ministry, they will be taken to its medical establishments for treatment and rehabilitation.