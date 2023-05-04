Russian naval ships strike sea, air targets in White Sea drills

MURMANSK, May 4. /TASS/. The Russian Northern Fleet’s anti-submarine warfare ships Onega and Naryan-Mar conducted artillery firings against sea, coastal and air targets during drills in the White Sea, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

"The crews of the small anti-submarine warfare ships Onega and Naryan-Mar accomplished a set of combat exercises at naval ranges in the White Sea as part of their planned training. Artillery firings against sea, coastal and air targets were among the basic measures conducted upon their deployment to the sea," the press office said in a statement.

The naval sailors practiced a battle with an enemy ship and struck coastal targets from various distances. The crew of the Onega ship also carried out an air defense exercise at sea, repelling an air attack by artillery guns, it said.

"After accomplishing the artillery firings, the sailors of the anti-submarine warfare ships from the Northern Fleet’s Belomorsk naval base negotiated a notional mine obstacle with firings against a floating mine from an AK-630 gun. The crews of the small anti-submarine warfare ships also practiced measures to fight submerged sabotage forces and capabilities, including the grenade-launching practice and the fire from stationary and hand-held grenade launchers," the press office reported.

Project 1124 Albatros small anti-submarine warfare ships are armed with AK-176M and AK-630M artillery guns, RBU-6000 rocket launchers and 533mm torpedo tubes and advanced sonar systems. They are designed to protect the waters of naval bases, hunt down and destroy enemy submarines in the close-in maritime and coastal areas.