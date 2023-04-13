Russia’s MiG-31 escorts Norwegian patrol aircraft over Barents Sea

BERLIN, April 13. /TASS/. Russia’s MiG-31 jet from the air defense forces of the Northern Fleet on duty has escorted a P-8A Poseidon patrol plane of the Norwegian Air Force over the Barents Sea, Russia’s National Defense Control Center told the media on Thursday.

"On April 13, 2023, Russia’s airspace monitoring units detected an air target over the Barents Sea approaching the Russian state border. A MiG-31 fighter jet from the air defense forces of the Northern Fleet on duty was scrambled to identify the air target and prevent a violation of the Russian state border," the news release said. The crew of the Russian fighter identified the air target as a patrol aircraft R-8A Poseidon of the Norwegian Air Force.

After the foreign military aircraft turned away from the Russian state border, the Russian fighter returned safely to base.

"There was no violation of Russia’s state border," the news release said.

The defense control center stressed that the flight of the Russian fighter was carried out in strict compliance with the international rules of airspace use over international waters, without crossing air routes and dangerously approaching a foreign aircraft.