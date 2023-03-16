All Russian subs can be fitted with Kalibr missiles — Russian navy commander

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. All Russian submarines, including strategic missile carriers, can be fitted with Kalilbr-PL cruise missiles, Russian Navy Commander Adm. Nikolay Yevmenov said in an interview, published on Friday.

"Second-generation submarines were used to test Kalibr cruise missiles. At present, practically all submarines in service, including strategic underwater cruisers, can be armed with them," he told the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper in the run-up to the Day of the Submariner, marked on March 19.

In his words, the next logical step would be to equip all submarines with hypersonic missiles.

"Make it no mistake, we will do that," the admiral added.

At present, non-nuclear submarines armed with Kalibr-PL cruise missiles are in service with Russia’s Black Sea and Pacific fleets. Those missiles are also installed on nuclear subs of various types.

Earlier, Russia’s Project 636.3 (Improved Kilo-class) submarines successfully used Kalibr missiles against ground targets in Ukraine and Syria on numerous occasions.