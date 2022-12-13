Combat readiness inspection to cover all Belarusian military units — Security Council

MINSK, December 13. /TASS/. The ongoing snap combat readiness inspection will cover all operational commands and military units, says Alexander Wolfovich, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus.

On Tuesday, the Belarusian Defense Ministry announced a snap combat readiness inspection, carried out under President Alexander Lukashenko’s order. The military ministry noted that the comprehensive events are "defensive in nature," adding that inspection of military control bodies and military units is selective and that the list of participants will be announced gradually.

"The inspection will expand in the future; almost all operational commands will be inspected; all military units and forces of all operational commands will be inspected. The outcome of the inspection will be deeply analyzed, and the conclusion be reported to the head of state," Wolfovich said.

The official underscored that, during the inspection, "goals will be set with consideration of analysis of experience of the special military operation in Ukraine."

"Today, alarm was sounded […] in one military unit on the southern operational direction. It was ordered to move out and secure an object on the southern border," Wolfovich said.

Previously, the Belarusian Defense Ministry announced that airborne and engineering forces will be involved in the inspection.

The previous snap combat readiness inspection took place on October 11-12 and involved about 500 people and 50 vehicles, including from mechanized and airborne forces. The event included putting units on high alarm, relocation, and deployment in designated areas with completion of training combat missions.