Shoigu lambasts West’s crusade to isolate Russia as ‘futile’

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The outcome of the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security has demonstrated the pointlessness of the West's pursuit to isolate Russia, the nation’s Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said during a conference call on Friday.

"The conference showed that the attempts by the West to isolate our country turned out to be futile," he stressed.

The conference, held on August 16, brought together over 700 delegates from 70 countries and six international organizations, including defense ministers, as well as leading Russian and foreign military experts.

"The discussion focused on the creation of a new security architecture in the context of an emerging multipolar world," Shoigu explained. "The defense ministers who spoke at the forum expressed their support for the Russian leadership’s foreign policy and their intention to foster military and military-technical cooperation with Russia," the top official said.

Also, the conference touched upon global and regional stability, as well as various aspects of security in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe and Latin America.