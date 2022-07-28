Russian defense firm to boost Krasnopol smart munition’s firepower

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. The Krasnopol precision-guided artillery munition will get an extended firing range, greater firepower and higher firing efficiency after its upgrade, Kalashnikov Group CEO Vladimir Lepin said in an interview with Kalashnikov magazine published on Thursday.

"Today we are at the final stage of the experimental design work on the modern modification of the Krasnopol precision-guided shell, under which the Kalashnikov Group of Companies will make basic assemblies and units for the munition," the chief executive said.

"The upgrade will increase the new system’s firing range, substantially boost the probability of striking a small-size target with a single shot, enhance the warhead’s firepower and raise the efficiency of fire under clouds and strong wind conditions," he said, responding to a question about the prospects of improving the weapon that also included an unmanned aerial vehicle.

The Krasnopol shell’s control unit that performs the functions of target acquisition for the drone was successfully tested in Syria. In June, the state tech corporation Rostec reported its high efficiency in the special military operation in Ukraine, Lepin pointed out.

Krasnopol precision-guided munitions

The Krasnopol is a precision-guided artillery munition that comprises a high explosive fire-adjusted shell and a laser target designator to direct the projectile at the target. The 152mm shell can be used by all types of artillery systems, including the Msta-S, Msta-SM and Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled artillery systems. The shell with its 8 kg warhead can hit a target at a distance of 20 km. The Krasnopol target designator can lock on three targets at a time.

The latest Krasnopol-M2 version uses 155mm shells, boasts a longer striking range (26 km) and improved accuracy of hitting small-size targets. In addition, the upgraded artillery munition features bolstered firepower and the capability to strike targets in any time of the day or night, even under strong wind conditions and heavy clouds.

Russia’s troops used Krasnopol precision-guided munitions in their military operation in Syria.