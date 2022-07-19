Over 23,000 people evacuated from Ukraine, DPR, LPR to Russia in past day

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. More than 23,000 people, including nearly 4,000 children, were evacuated from dangerous regions in Ukraine, and from the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics to Russia during the day, Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Tuesday.

"Despite the difficulties and obstacles created by the Kievregime, during the day, as many as 283,761 people, including 3,964 children, were evacuated from dangerous zones in various Ukrainian regions, and from the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics to Russia without participation of the Ukrainian side," he said. "Since the beginning of the special military operation, as many as 2,691,833 people, including 426,686 children, have been evacuated."

He also said that the Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, federal executive bodies, Russian regions and various public organizations have received 2,759,453 requests for the evacuation to Russia, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republic, and to Russia-controlled territories in the Zaporozhye, Nikolayev, Kharkov, and Kherson regions.