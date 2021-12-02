Russia makes important contribution to Serbia’s defense capability — Shoigu

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Russia makes a substantial contribution to bolstering Serbia’s defense potential, and both countries are expanding their military and military-technical cooperation, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Thursday.

"We continue our military cooperation. We hold joint drills and their number increases with every passing year. The program of our military cooperation is expanding. Military-technical cooperation is also developing successfully. The program that we mapped out with you many years ago is being implemented stage by stage, on schedule and on the scale that we agreed upon," Shoigu said at a working meeting with Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin in Moscow on Thursday.

The projects commenced with Vulin’s participation in his capacity as Serbian defense minister are nearing completion with the support of Russia’s Defense Ministry and this "serves as a serious factor for strengthening Serbia’s defense capability," the Russian defense chief stressed.

"I hope that this process will go on," Shoigu pointed out.

The dynamic bilateral military cooperation has been largely shaped by the relations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic, the defense chief stressed.

"In my view, all this is undoubtedly developing thanks to very constructive and actually friendly relations of our presidents. It should be emphasized that at different times, even in very difficult periods, our countries synchronized watches and our leaders mapped out the proper course in further developing cooperation in the military and military-technical sphere," Shoigu pointed out.