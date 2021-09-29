Last train with troops, weapons leaves Belarus for Russia after Zapad-2021 exercise

MINSK, September 29. /TASS/. The last train with Russian troops and military equipment has left Belarus for Russia after the Zaspad-2021 military exercise, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Russian military contingent that participated in the joint strategic exercise of the Belarusian and Russian armed forces Zapad-2021 in the territory of our country has left for their locations," the Defense Ministry said.

The Belarusian-Russian strategic exercise Zapad-2021 was held on September 10-16 at proving grounds in Belarus and Russia. In Belarus, about 12,800 troops, including 2,500 from Russia and 50 from Kazakhstan representing the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Force were involved in the drills.

Up to 350 pieces of military equipment were used in the exercise, including 140 tanks, 110 artillery pieces and multiple rocket launchers, and 30 planes and helicopters.