Two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers perform flight over Barents, Norwegian seas

MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. Two Russian Tu-160 strategic missile-carrying bombers performed a scheduled flight over the Barents and Norwegian seas, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Two Tu-160 strategic missile-carrying bombers of long-range aviation performed a scheduled flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian seas. The flight lasted over 8 hours," the ministry said.

MiG-31 fighter aircraft of the Russian Navy’s naval aviation escorted the strategic bombers during the flight, the Defense Ministry said.

The crews of Russian long-range aircraft regularly perform flights over the neutral waters of the Arctic, the North Atlantic, the Black and Baltic seas and the Pacific Ocean, the ministry said.

"The aircraft of Russia’s Aerospace Force perform all their flights in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace," the ministry stressed.