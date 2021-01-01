Russian Aerospace Forces detected over 4,000 combat, reconnaissance aircraft in 2020

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. The Radio-Technical Troops (RTT) of the Russian Aerospace Forces detected and tracked more than 4,000 combat and reconnaissance aircraft and drones in 2020, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"While performing their combat duty in the aerospace defense domain in 2020, units of the Radio-Technical Troops of the Russian Aerospace Forces detected and tracked <...> approximately 2,900 combat aviation aircraft and more than 1,100 reconnaissance aircraft," the ministry said.

According to the Defense Ministry, over 1 million various aerial objects were detected by Russian troops last year.