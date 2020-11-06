Russian Navy warship returns home after Arctic deployment

SEVEROMORSK /Murmansk Region/, November 6. /TASS/. The large anti-submarine warfare ship Severomorsk returned to the Northern Fleet’s main naval base of Severomorsk after accomplishing missions of the ninth Arctic deployment, the Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

"Today an official ceremony was held in Severomorsk to welcome back the large anti-submarine warfare ship Severomorsk. The Severomorsk was the flagship of the ninth Arctic deployment of the Northern Fleet’s ships and vessels in the Arctic seas. After completing its deployment to the Arctic, it accomplished assigned missions in the Northern Atlantic in interaction with the tanker Sergei Osipov," the press office said in a statement.

The welcome-back ceremony was headed by Northern Fleet Commander Hero of Russia Vice-Admiral Alexander Moiseyev. He congratulated the crew with the successful fulfillment of assigned tasks, the statement says.

The warship has stayed at sea for three months, covered a distance of more than 12,000 nautical miles and practiced 10 tactical exercises, employing artillery, missile and seaborne anti-submarine weapons. The crew of the large anti-submarine warfare ship provided support for the landing of an amphibious assault force on the Taymyr and Chukchi Peninsulas and the firings of the Bastion coastal defense missile system on the Alexandra Land Island in the Arctic, the press office specified.

The Project 1155 large anti-submarine warfare ship Severomorsk is armed with anti-submarine missile systems, rocket launchers, torpedo tubes and other types of artillery and missile armament. The warship also carries two Ka-27 anti-submarine warfare helicopters.